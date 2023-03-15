Elden Ring streamer vanquishes Malenia using only her voice

Elden Ring streamers have found so many novel ways to beat the game — but the ultimate prize continues to be vanquishing one of the game’s most challenging foes: Malenia, Blade of Miquella.

And now, Twitch streamer Larxa has defeated Malenia using a voice command modded version of Elden Ring. It’s wild to watch, since the battle requires so much precision, and the voice commands don’t always (or consistently) trigger the player character to respond. I still can’t even manage to beat Malenia with a controller.

The stream is even better when you think about which voice commands stand in for which moves. Some of them are obvious, like “mana” or “special” to trigger what appear to be sorceries and incantations, or “heal” to drink a health potion — and Larxa often has to say these repeatedly to elicit a response from the player character. But my personal favorite is the use of “panic” to initiate a dodge roll, which is to say that most of the stream is her saying “panic, panic, panic” over and over again, which is also an accurate depiction of what this fight must feel like.

This win comes about a month after Larxa beat the entire game using voice controls. The stream of her taking down the Elden Beast with just her voice is just as intense and grueling. At the end of the video she declares, “I became throat lord!” — the mental image of which I will not unpack further.

And if that’s not impressive enough, here’s a video of her using those voice control commands to get through a tricky bit of platforming that, again, already looks hard enough using a controller.