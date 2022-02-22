Elden Ring release times, preload for PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox revealed

Elden Ring’s official launch date is this Friday, Feb. 25, but the exact time when the game goes live on console and PC platforms will differ, depending on where you are in the world. On Tuesday, publisher Bandai Namco detailed the unlock times and preload window for Elden Ring, and released a new launch trailer for FromSoftware’s highly anticipated open-world role-playing game.
(If you prefer to go into Elden Ring unspoiled, avoid the above trailer, which — in the FromSoftware tradition — reveals plenty of impressive later-game boss battles.)
Players who want to know when Elden Ring will be playable can refer to the multiple time zones below, as well as a graphic released by Bandai Namco which offers more granular detail. For players who want to jump in immediately, preloading of Elden Ring will be available 48 hours in advance of the game’s release on PlayStation and Steam, and is available now on Xbox platforms.
Elden Ring is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Here’s exactly when you can start playing it:
North America
Pacific Time
- Console – Feb. 24, 9 p.m. PT
- PC – Feb. 24, 3 p.m. PT
Central Time
- Console – Feb. 24, 11 p.m. CT
- PC – Feb. 24, 5 p.m. CT
Eastern Time
- Console – Feb. 25, 12 a.m. ET
- PC – Feb. 24, 6 p.m. ET
South America
Colombia Time
- Console – Feb. 25, 12 a.m. local time
- PC – Feb. 24, 6 p.m. COT
Brasilia Time
- Console – Feb. 25, 12 a.m. local time
- PC – Feb. 24, 8 p.m. BRT
Europe & Asia
Greenwich Mean Time
- Console – Feb. 25, 12 a.m. local time
- PC – Feb. 24, 11 p.m. GMT
Central European Time
- Console – Feb. 25, 12 a.m. local time
- PC – Feb. 25, 12 a.m. CET
Eastern European Time
- Console – Feb. 25, 12 a.m. local time
- PC – Feb. 25, 1 a.m. EET
Moscow Standard Time
- Console – Feb. 25, 12 a.m. local time
- PC – Feb. 25, 2 a.m. MSK
Korea Standard Time
- Console – Feb. 25, 12 a.m. local time
- PC – Feb. 25, 8 a.m. KST
Japan Standard Time
- Console – Feb. 25, 12 a.m. local time
- PC – Feb. 25, 8 a.m. JST
Africa
South African Standard Time
- Console – Feb. 25, 12 a.m. local time
- PC – Feb. 24, 1 a.m. SAST
Oceania
Australian Eastern Daylight Time
- Console – Feb. 25, 12 a.m. local time
- PC – Feb. 25, 10 a.m. AEDT
New Zealand Daylight Time
- Console – Feb. 25, 12 a.m. local time
- PC – Feb. 25, 12 p.m. NZDT