Elden Ring release times, preload for PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox revealed

Elden Ring’s official launch date is this Friday, Feb. 25, but the exact time when the game goes live on console and PC platforms will differ, depending on where you are in the world. On Tuesday, publisher Bandai Namco detailed the unlock times and preload window for Elden Ring, and released a new launch trailer for FromSoftware’s highly anticipated open-world role-playing game.

(If you prefer to go into Elden Ring unspoiled, avoid the above trailer, which — in the FromSoftware tradition — reveals plenty of impressive later-game boss battles.)

Players who want to know when Elden Ring will be playable can refer to the multiple time zones below, as well as a graphic released by Bandai Namco which offers more granular detail. For players who want to jump in immediately, preloading of Elden Ring will be available 48 hours in advance of the game’s release on PlayStation and Steam, and is available now on Xbox platforms.

Elden Ring is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Here’s exactly when you can start playing it:

North America

Pacific Time

Console – Feb. 24, 9 p.m. PT

PC – Feb. 24, 3 p.m. PT

Central Time

Console – Feb. 24, 11 p.m. CT

PC – Feb. 24, 5 p.m. CT

Eastern Time

Console – Feb. 25, 12 a.m. ET

PC – Feb. 24, 6 p.m. ET

South America

Colombia Time

Console – Feb. 25, 12 a.m. local time

PC – Feb. 24, 6 p.m. COT

Brasilia Time

Console – Feb. 25, 12 a.m. local time

PC – Feb. 24, 8 p.m. BRT

Europe & Asia

Greenwich Mean Time

Console – Feb. 25, 12 a.m. local time

PC – Feb. 24, 11 p.m. GMT

Central European Time

Console – Feb. 25, 12 a.m. local time

PC – Feb. 25, 12 a.m. CET

Eastern European Time

Console – Feb. 25, 12 a.m. local time

PC – Feb. 25, 1 a.m. EET

Moscow Standard Time

Console – Feb. 25, 12 a.m. local time

PC – Feb. 25, 2 a.m. MSK

Korea Standard Time

Console – Feb. 25, 12 a.m. local time

PC – Feb. 25, 8 a.m. KST

Japan Standard Time

Console – Feb. 25, 12 a.m. local time

PC – Feb. 25, 8 a.m. JST

Africa

South African Standard Time

Console – Feb. 25, 12 a.m. local time

PC – Feb. 24, 1 a.m. SAST

Oceania

Australian Eastern Daylight Time

Console – Feb. 25, 12 a.m. local time

PC – Feb. 25, 10 a.m. AEDT

New Zealand Daylight Time