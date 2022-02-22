The Hamden Journal

Elden Ring release times, preload for PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox revealed

Elden Ring release times, preload for PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox revealed

Elden Ring’s official launch date is this Friday, Feb. 25, but the exact time when the game goes live on console and PC platforms will differ, depending on where you are in the world. On Tuesday, publisher Bandai Namco detailed the unlock times and preload window for Elden Ring, and released a new launch trailer for FromSoftware’s highly anticipated open-world role-playing game.

(If you prefer to go into Elden Ring unspoiled, avoid the above trailer, which — in the FromSoftware tradition — reveals plenty of impressive later-game boss battles.)

Players who want to know when Elden Ring will be playable can refer to the multiple time zones below, as well as a graphic released by Bandai Namco which offers more granular detail. For players who want to jump in immediately, preloading of Elden Ring will be available 48 hours in advance of the game’s release on PlayStation and Steam, and is available now on Xbox platforms.

Elden Ring is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Here’s exactly when you can start playing it:

North America

Pacific Time

  • Console – Feb. 24, 9 p.m. PT
  • PC – Feb. 24, 3 p.m. PT

Central Time

  • Console – Feb. 24, 11 p.m. CT
  • PC – Feb. 24, 5 p.m. CT

Eastern Time

  • Console – Feb. 25, 12 a.m. ET
  • PC – Feb. 24, 6 p.m. ET

South America

Colombia Time

  • Console – Feb. 25, 12 a.m. local time
  • PC – Feb. 24, 6 p.m. COT

Brasilia Time

  • Console – Feb. 25, 12 a.m. local time
  • PC – Feb. 24, 8 p.m. BRT

Europe & Asia

Greenwich Mean Time

  • Console – Feb. 25, 12 a.m. local time
  • PC – Feb. 24, 11 p.m. GMT

Central European Time

  • Console – Feb. 25, 12 a.m. local time
  • PC – Feb. 25, 12 a.m. CET

Eastern European Time

  • Console – Feb. 25, 12 a.m. local time
  • PC – Feb. 25, 1 a.m. EET

Moscow Standard Time

  • Console – Feb. 25, 12 a.m. local time
  • PC – Feb. 25, 2 a.m. MSK

Korea Standard Time

  • Console – Feb. 25, 12 a.m. local time
  • PC – Feb. 25, 8 a.m. KST

Japan Standard Time

  • Console – Feb. 25, 12 a.m. local time
  • PC – Feb. 25, 8 a.m. JST

Africa

South African Standard Time

  • Console – Feb. 25, 12 a.m. local time
  • PC – Feb. 24, 1 a.m. SAST

Oceania

Australian Eastern Daylight Time

  • Console – Feb. 25, 12 a.m. local time
  • PC – Feb. 25, 10 a.m. AEDT

New Zealand Daylight Time

  • Console – Feb. 25, 12 a.m. local time
  • PC – Feb. 25, 12 p.m. NZDT

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.