Elden Ring PC system requirements, from minimum to recommended for play

Elden Ring is almost here, which means it’s time to make sure you can run it. Developer From Software released the game’s system requirements on Tuesday, which should leave PC players at least a little bit of time for a last minute upgrade before Elden Ring comes out on Feb. 25.

Thankfully, nothing is too daunting about Elden Ring’s minimum requirements. The game requires an Intel i5-8400 CPU, which is a great processor, but is also about five years old at this point. On the AMD side, players will need at least a Ryzen 3 3300X, a newer processor from AMD’s more affordable line. As for graphics cards, Nvidia users will need at least a GeForce GTX 1060 and AMD users will need at least a Radeon RX 580. The game also requires at least 12 GB of memory and 60 GB free on a hard drive.

Elden Ring’s recommended specifications are a pretty direct step up on all fronts. From Software’s recommended processors include the i7-8700K and the AMD Ryzen 5 3600X. The game will also require a GeForce GTX 1070 (8 GB) or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 (8 GB), as well as 16 GB of memory.

While these system requirements may be what it takes to run the game, it’s worth noting that From Software doesn’t divulge the settings that any of this hardware will result in. It’s a pretty safe bet that the minimum requirements will only run the game consistently on the lowest settings, but the recommended specifications likely won’t cut it for the game’s best graphics. So while this chart clarifies the hardware you’ll need to run Elden Ring in the first place, we still don’t know what you’ll need to max out the game’s visuals options.