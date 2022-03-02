Elden Ring patch fixes PS5 save bug

Elden Ring developers, FromSoftware, have rolled out a fix for the bug that caused the loss of game save data on PS5 (via The Hamden Journal). In a tweet, developers confirmed that they’ve made “changes to save progression even when the game is not terminated” on PS5, in addition to issuing a few other patches on PC.

Last week, Elden Ring publisher Bandai Namco warned PS5 players that putting the console in rest mode or turning it off while the game is running may cause the game to save improperly. Players were instead instructed to save the game manually by exiting through the menu. The new patch should hopefully fix this problem, but it’s probably wise to continue quitting out from the main menu until we know the patch actually works.

Meanwhile, the patch for PC includes a fix for a bug that could cause the game to crash during battles with the Fire Giant, as well as a pretty major problem preventing the game from recognizing players’ graphics cards, resulting in poor performance.

My favorite thing about Elden Ring crashing non-stop since the latest patch is how every time you log back in it yells at you for not quitting properly — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) March 2, 2022

While Elden Ring has been getting praise all-around, technical issues still remain a problem — including some that may have been introduced with this patch. As Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier notes on Twitter, his game has been crashing repeatedly since installing the update, although it’s unclear which platform he’s playing on. Other PC and PS5 players have also been reporting issues after installing the patch, ranging from constant crashes, game freezing, and the sudden inability for PS4 players to play with people on PS5.