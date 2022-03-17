Elden Ring patch 1.03 adds a new NPC, quests, and balance changes

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware have released patch 1.03 for Elden Ring, and it’s a biggie.

Headline changes include map tracking for characters you’ve met, new questlines, a new NPC, and a slew of balance adjustments — including what appears to be a nerf for the all-powerful Mimic Tear ash — and bug fixes.

You’ll now be able to record an icon and the name of any NPC you meet on the map as soon as you encounter them, which should help keep track of your adventure. The new NPC is called Jar-Bairn. Elden Ring Wiki has some notes on this character already, if you don’t mind the spoilers.

There are new questlines for the characters Diallos, Nepheli Loux, Kenneth Haight, and Gatekeeper Gostoc, too.

Vague as ever, FromSoftware also notes that it has “added some summonable NPCs in multiple situations.”

Most notable among the bug fixes are those that tackle Elden Ring’s widely reported problems with stat scaling on some weapons. Performance improvements are claimed but not detailed; hopefully they will improve things for PC players.

On the balance side, Smithing Stones have been made easier to acquire with both an increased drop rate and availability at early-game shops. Shields, several sorceries, and offensive cracked pot items have all been buffed, while there are nerfs to the spirit summoned with Mimic Tear Ash and to speedrunners’ favorite skill, Ash of War, Hoarfrost’s Stomp.

The update targets all platforms and, naturally, you’ll have to apply it before playing online.

You can find the full patch notes below.

Additional Elements Added

Added a function to record an icon and the name of an NPC on the map when you encounter that NPC.

Added NPC Jar-Bairn.

Added new quest phases for the following NPCs: Diallos/ Nepheli Loux/ Kenneth Haight/ Gatekeeper Gostoc.

Added some summonable NPCs in multiple situations.

Increased the number of patterns of objects player can imitate when using Mimic’s Veil.

Added night background music for some open field area.

Bug Fixed

Fixed a bug that prevented summoned NPCs from taking damage in some boss battles.

Fixed a bug that sometime prevented the player from obtaining item after boss battle.

Fixed a bug that causes dialogue to be skipped when talking to NPCs and using custom key configurations.

Fixed a bug that causes the player to freeze when riding.

Fixed a bug that causes arcane to scale incorrectly for some weapons.

In situation where the player cannot obtain more than 2 talisman pouches, added talisman pouch to Twin Maiden Husks shop line up.

Fixed a bug that prevented the user from warping to sites of grace from the map at the end of the game.

Fixed a bug that prevented the player from moving to the next area after the battle with the Fire Giant.

Fixed a bug which causes some weapons to have incorrect scaling after strengthening.

Fixed a bug which causes some weapons to not use stat scaling.

Fixed hang-ups in certain occasions.

Fixed a bug which incorrectly displays multiplayer area boundary when playing online.

Fixed a bug that allows player to activate Erdtree Greatshield’s weapon skill without absorbing an attack using a special combination of item and incantation.

Fixed a bug which causes Fire’s Deadly Sin incantation to have different effect.

Fixed a bug with the Ash of War, Determination and Royal Knight’s Resolve, where the damage buff will also apply to other weapons without that skill.

Adjusted the visual effect of Unseen Form spell.

Deleted the Ragged armor set from the game which was mistakenly obtainable in previous patch.

Fixed a bug that causes some hostile NPCs to drop Furlcalling Finger Remedy.

Fixed a bug that causes incorrect sound effect to play in some situations.

Fixed a bug which causes visual animation and hitboxes to not be displayed correctly on some maps.

Fixed bugs which causes incorrect visual and behavior for some enemies.

Fixed a bug that causes incorrect stat parameter for some armor.

Text fixes.

Other performance improvement and bug fixes.

Balance Changes