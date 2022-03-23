Elden Ring patch 1.03.2 fixes PvP exploit bug that ruined saves

Elden Ring developer FromSoftware rolled out a new update for the game on all platforms on Wednesday, one that fixes some minor issues but, more importantly, addresses a potentially game-ruining bug that sent players into an eternal death loop.

According to patch notes for Elden Ring’s version 1.03.2 update released by Bandai Namco, FromSoftware has fixed “a bug in multiplayer that allowed players to teleport others to incorrect map coordinates.” That bug, identified earlier this week, was the result of a reported exploit that could crash players’ games on PC and send their character underneath the game world. Upon reloading their saves, players found themselves instantly falling to their deaths.

The remainder of the update fixes a few gameplay bugs. You can read the details of Wednesday’s Elden Ring patch below.

Major items included in the latest update

・Fixed a bug that sometime prevented players from advancing NPC Nepheli Loux’s questline

・Fixed a bug that causes the playable character to die when trying to descend from a spot near Bestial Sanctum

・Fixed a bug that prevented Ash of War, Endure from taking effect

・Fixed a bug in multiplayer that allowed players to teleport others to incorrect map coordinates