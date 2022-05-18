Elden Ring mod turns bosses and story NPCs into companions to summon

After getting mauled by Malenia, Blade of Miquella for the umpteenth time, I allowed myself a little daydream: What if instead of fighting against me, Malenia could fight by my side? This is finally possible in a new Elden Ring mod made by Satoshi98, which allows players to summon bosses and story NPCs like Melina, Malenia, Godfrey, Radagon, Sellen, Millicent, and Blaidd (among others). Initially shared by PC Gamer, the mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods, after which players can simply head to Miriel at the Church of Vows to purchase these summons.

Satoshi98 has made a few changes: These summons won’t have the classic glowing appearance of the game’s other standard spirit ash ones, which will make them feel more like pals than temporary (and often disposable) assistance. Satoshi98 has also made a handful of modifications to NPCs that don’t fight, like Millicent and Ranni — Ranni will get the Carian Regal Scepter, for example — to allow them to be better backup. And rather than relying on the existence of nearby summoning pools, Satoshi98 has tweaked the range to allow these bosses and NPCs to function more like in-game companions or allies.

While they won’t be sworn to carry your burdens, it’s delightful to imagine roaming around the Lands Between with a favorite boss or NPC. I wouldn’t mind exploring with tall wolf-man Blaidd by my side; he was a really good ally in the fight with Starscourge Radahn. Elden Ring can be a lonely experience. I’m sure summoning a friendly Crucible Knight would help assuage this feeling.