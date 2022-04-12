Elden Ring meets motocross in this custom Trials Rising level

Sorry Torrent, but it looks your days as the trusty steed of Elden Ring are numbered. Thanks to a custom level created for RedLynx’s motorcycle racing game Trials Rising, players can now BMX their way through an Elden Ring-inspired race track. The custom level was created by user Kailiman666 and was first spotted by a writer at Rock, Paper, Shotgun.

The custom level displays a stunning level of detail in its craft. A clip of it shared on Twitter shows a rider somewhat clumsily driving a motorbike over ramps and obstacles made of castle ruins that look like there were taken straight out of Limgrave. The racing course’s checkpoints are Sites of Grace, sparkling as the rider passes. All the while, a perfect recreation of the Erdtree and other monuments sit in the background.

Trials Rising, which launched in 2019, is the latest entry in RedLynx’s physics-based racing-puzzle-platformer series. The Trials series, which dates to 2009 on consoles and PC, puts players in extremely challenging and borderline ridiculous situations. For example, Trials Evolution has a track that allows you to drive through World War II’s D-Day landing at Normandy. This custom level just adds a new dimension to the absurdity.