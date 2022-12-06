Elden Ring free Colosseum Update will add new PvP modes, arenas

FromSoftware will release a free update for Elden Ring this week that will open the game’s previously locked colosseums, giving players all-new venues and “new PvP modes” to enjoy. The aptly named Colosseum Update for Elden Ring launches Dec. 7 on all platforms.

Publisher Bandai Namco noted in a video promoting the Colosseum Update that arenas in Limgrave, Leyndell, and Caelid “will open their gates, allowing players to engage in battles such as duels, free-for-alls and team fights.” A trailer shows players engaged in those activities, and two-on-two battles that include summoned Spirit Ashes.

FromSoft paved the way for more balanced PvP in October with patch 1.07 for Elden Ring, which added separate damage scaling for PvP — weapons, spells, shields, and other aspects of combat can now be balanced for single-player and cooperative gameplay separately from its competitive multiplayer. Previously, FromSoftware attempted to balance weapons, skills, spells, and incantations in a holistic fashion.

In June, game director Hidetaka Miyazaki said that more Elden Ring updates were planned, but wasn’t clear whether he meant additional content, like expansions, or simply balance changes and fixes for the open-world RPG. The developer’s Dark Souls series and Bloodborne received substantial post-release content additions in the form of new expansions. Elden Ring fans have hoped that this week’s The Game Awards 2022 ceremony will bring news of a more substantial update to the game.

Elden Ring is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.