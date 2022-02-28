Elden Ring: all of the updates about FromSoftware’s open-world hit

Elden Ring is finally here. The huge game, from Dark Souls developer FromSoftware, is set in a world created in part by Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin. It largely lives up to the massive hype, but it hasn’t had a perfect launch. Bandai Namco issued a PSA on the day of release promising updates to fix a PS5 save bug and some PC issues. And The The Hamden Journal’s Ash Parrish wrote about how the game’s character creator fails Black players.

We’ll be covering Elden Ring closely as Bandai Namco releases updates and as players discover the many secrets hidden in the Lands Between. You can find our stories about the game right here.