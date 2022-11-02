EA tells investors ‘major IP’ will launch by April 2023; is it Star Wars?

Electronic Arts on Tuesday updated its investors on the major releases it will be publishing sometime before the end of March; one sounds a whole lot like Respawn Entertainment’s upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and the other is an unexpected Super Mega Baseball 3 sequel.

EA’s fiscal fourth quarter, which runs Jan. 1 to March 31, will next year feature a “Major IP” and an otherwise untitled entry in Metalhead Software’s acclaimed Super Mega Baseball series for consoles. EA acquired the indie sports developer in the spring of 2021.

Reached Tuesday evening, an EA Sports spokesperson said the label is “excited to bring the next chapter in the Super Mega Baseball series to our fans next spring, and will be sharing more information on launch timing and the game at a later date.”

More intriguing, the “major IP” mention starts a guessing game among fans about what that could be. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to 2020’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, is a good candidate. The game was first announced during Star Wars Celebration back in May, and was given 2023 as a launch window. Other than some toys shown at San Diego Comic-Con in July, we’ve gotten no more information about that game.

EA’s “major IP” lineup for consoles has already been dated for the coming four months. Need For Speed Unbound launches Dec. 2; the remake of 2008’s survival-horror classic Dead Space launches Jan. 27, 2023; and Wild Hearts, the all-new monster-hunting collaboration with Koei Tecmo, arrives Feb. 17, 2023.

It is possible that this game is Skate. (yes, with the period), which in July was revealed as a free-to-play return to the skateboarding franchise. Skate. still has no launch date or window, but over the summer, developers at Full Circle games took signups for a “pre-pre-pre-alpha look,” at the game, which suggests that still has a ways to go in development.

EA announced at the end of September that its Motive Studio was working on an adaptation of Marvel’s Iron Man, and then said on Monday that will be joined by two other Marvel-licensed video games. But the tone of those announcements gave no indication any of those games would be ready to go anytime soon, much less by April. Motive is also working on the Dead Space remake.

If it’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, then it’s possible we will hear more — probably a launch date — at Dec. 8’s The Game Awards 2022, the industry’s last new products announcement extravaganza for the year.