EA shows off its Monster Hunter-style game called Wild Hearts

Earlier this month, EA announced that it was partnering with Dynasty Warriors studio Omega Force on a Monster Hunter-style action game. Today, the companies finally showed off the first trailer for the title, which has been dubbed Wild Hearts (not to be confused with the excellent indie game Sayonara Wild Hearts). It’s described as “an epic adventure set in a fantasy world inspired by feudal Japan,” and the first footage shows gameplay that looks faster than Monster Hunter, with inventive traps, sweeping locales, and some truly vicious beasts. The game will be playable solo or via “seamless co-op.”