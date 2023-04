Players experience this visceral and cinematic, story-driven game through the eyes of Jak, as he joins an elite order of battlemages, masters all three colors of magic – blue, green, and red – and decimates legions of enemies with clever chained attacks and well-timed counters. Combining a modern story within a fantasy setting, the world ofAveum is filled with unforgettable characters, fast-paced action and spell-based combat that defies FPS conventions.