EA pulling Battlefield: Bad Company 1 & 2, Mirror’s Edge from stores

Publisher Electronic Arts is pulling Battlefield 1943, Battlefield: Bad Company, Battlefield: Bad Company 2, and the original Mirror’s Edge from online stores in April, developer DICE announced Tuesday. DICE said that the four games are being removed from digital storefronts like the PlayStation Store, Steam, and Xbox Games Store ahead of online services for those game shutting down in December.

The single-player components of Bad Company, Bad Company 2, and Mirror’s Edge will remain playable, DICE said. Battlefield 1943, a digital-only multiplayer release for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, will not be playable after Dec. 8, when online services for those four games are shut down.

“While these titles hold a special place in our heart, we’re now looking forward to creating new memories alongside you as we shift our focus towards our current and future Battlefield experiences,” DICE said.

Battlefield: Bad Company is the oldest of the games being shut down. It was released in June 2008, five months ahead of DICE’s Mirror’s Edge. The latter game is primarily a single-player game, but had access to online leaderboards and let players download recordings of other players’ gameplay, called Ghosts, to use as guidelines for improving their times. DICE’s Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, a 2016 reboot of the property, does not appear to be affected by the server shutdowns.

Battlefield 1943, Battlefield: Bad Company, Battlefield: Bad Company 2, and Mirror’s Edge will be delisted from storefronts on April 28.

DICE is currently developing the next games in the Battlefield franchise, following the cool reception to 2021’s Battlefield 2042, a multiplayer-only game that suffered from a variety of delays. The troubled release of 2042 led to leadership changes at DICE, and EA giving Vince Zampella, co-founder of Apex Legends and Titanfall developer Respawn Entertainment, oversight of the Battlefield franchise. Marcus Lehto, co-creator of Halo and head of a new EA development studio, will helm efforts to bring world-building and narrative into Battlefield, as EA and DICE plan to rethink the franchise’s development process “from the ground up.”