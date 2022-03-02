EA is removing Russian teams from FIFA and NHL games

EA says it’s removing the Russian national team and clubs from , and FIFA Online. The move follows FIFA kicking Russia out of World Cup 2022 qualifying and UEFA suspending club teams from international competitions.

“EA Sports stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and, like so many voices across the world of football, calls for peace and an end to the invasion of Ukraine,” a statement reads. The publisher said it was “actively evaluating related changes to other areas of our games” and that it would keep players informed about actions it takes.

In addition, EA will Russian and Belarusian national and club teams from in the coming weeks. The International Ice Hockey Federation teams from both countries from its competitions until further notice.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ukraine’s vice prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov urged Sony, Microsoft and other gaming companies to . He called on esports organizations to ban Russian and Belarusian teams and players from international events too. “We are sure that such actions will motivate the citizens of Russia to proactively stop the disgraceful military aggression,” Fedorov wrote in an open letter.