EA is halting sales of games and content in Russia and Belarus

is the latest notable company to stop selling products in Russia and Belarus amid the invasion of Ukraine. The publisher won’t allow players using the Russian-region Origin storefront or EA app to buy games and content, including virtual currency. EA says it’s working to remove its games from other digital storefronts and block sales of in-game content in both countries.

“We continue to be shocked at the conflict that is unfolding in Ukraine, and join so many voices around the world in calling for peace and an end to the invasion. We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine,” EA . “Our primary concern is the ongoing safety of those in the region, particularly colleagues and partners, and we are seeking to understand how we might best help them further beyond our programs that are already in place.”

The publisher it would remove Russian and Belarusian teams from its FIFA and NHL games. Soccer and hockey governing bodies have banned teams from the countries from participating in international competitions. EA noted that as the conflict continues, it’s “continually reviewing the steps we can take.”

Ukraine’s vice prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov gaming companies and esports organizations to take action by, for instance, temporarily suspending player accounts in Russia and Belarus. CD Projekt has of its games and all titles on the GOG storefront in both countries. Bloober Team stopped selling its games there too.

On Friday, Microsoft put , including those of Xbox consoles. Meanwhile, and developer Hi-Rez Studios is all of its March and April revenues from Russia to UNICEF to help children in Ukraine. It pledged a minimum of $50,000.