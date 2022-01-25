EA announces 3 new Star Wars games from Apex Legends dev Respawn

Respawn Entertainment is making three more games set in the Star Wars universe, publisher Electronic Arts announced Tuesday. In addition to a follow-up to 2019’s single-player action-adventure Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Respawn also has a new first-person shooter and a strategy game based on Star Wars in the works.

Game director Stig Amussen, who also oversaw development of God of War 3 and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, is working on the next game in Respawn’s Star Wars Jedi series, Respawn and EA confirmed.

An all-new, untitled first-person shooter game based on Star Wars is being overseen by game director Peter Hirschmann, whose credits include the original Star Wars: Battlefront games and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed. Hirschmann and Respawn have just begun work on the title, EA said in a news release.

The third game is a strategy title being co-developed by studio Bit Reactor, a studio recently formed by former XCOM developers. Games industry veteran Greg Foerstch, art director of XCOM 2 and XCOM: Enemy Unknown, is leading that studio.

Vince Zampella, founder of Respawn, will oversee this new phase of EA’s relationship with Lucasfilm Games, EA said.

Developing …