E3 will be online-only again this year

For the third straight year, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted E3. The event will once again be an online-only affair amid the Omicron surge.

“Due to the ongoing health risks surrounding COVID-19 and its potential impact on the safety of exhibitors and attendees, E3 will not be held in person in 2022,” the Entertainment Software Association told GamesBeat. “We are nonetheless excited about the future of E3 and look forward to announcing more details soon.”

The ESA canceled the 2020 edition of E3 shortly after the pandemic took hold in the US. A virtual version of the event took place last year.

Earlier this week, the Sundance Film Festival scuttled plans for a hybrid format as it moved the entire event online for the second year running. The Grammy Awards, which were also due to take place this month, have been postponed indefinitely. Although CES is taking place this week with an in-person component in Las Vegas, the CSA decided to end the show one day early.