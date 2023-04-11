E3 is canceled, but Nintendo Live is coming to the US in September

Like its Live event this past fall in Japan, this year’s in-person event will feature gameplay from Nintendo games, live stage performances, game tournaments, Nintendo-themed activities, and more. There isn’t any information about when exactly the event will take place in September, but Nintendo says to stay tuned for more details.

This comes just weeks after E3 announced its cancellation as a result of several big-name game companies dropping out of the event, with Microsoft and Ubisoft ditching E3 in favor of their own in-person ones. Now, we can add Nintendo to that list as it brings its own Live event to the US.

“Fans of all ages can currently experience the unique games, characters and worlds of Nintendo on Nintendo Switch, but we want to expand that scope with a new experience,” Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser says in a statement. “With Nintendo Live 2023, we’re giving attendees a chance to celebrate together with family, friends and the broader Nintendo community in the spirit of fun and creating long-lasting memories.”