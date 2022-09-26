E3 2023 kicks off in the middle of June

E3 2019 attendees check out a game at the show. | Photo by Getty Images for E3

After a year off, E3, the big gaming industry convention, is set to take place from June 13th through June 16th, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) and event organizer ReedPop announced on Monday. The event will be back as an in-person show at the Los Angeles Convention Center, and there will be dedicated days for industry attendees and gaming fans to hit the show floor. E3 also plans to support digital gaming events that will take place beginning June 11th.

The “E3 Business Days” will be happening from June 13th through June 15th. These days of the show will be exclusively for games industry attendees for them to network, meet up, and go hands-on with upcoming games. The “E3 Gamer Days” are set for the last two days of the…

