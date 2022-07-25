Dystopian document thriller Papers, Please is coming to iOS and Android on August 5th

The self-described “dystopian document thriller” Papers, Please is getting a new mobile port for iOS and Android, out on August 5th as a paid, standalone app.

The news was announced on Twitter by the game’s indie developer Lucas Pope. Papers, Please was originally released for PC in 2013, with an iPad-only version launched in 2014, and PlayStation Vita port in 2017.

On Twitter, Pope joked that the game was now “On track for a console release in 2031.”

When the game launched in 2013, Pope told The The Hamden Journal that Papers, Please was inspired by his frequent trips through immigration “and the realization that inspecting documents in a game setting might be fun.” The game takes place in the fictional Soviet state of Arstotzka, with the player staffing an immigration counter and tasked with checking travelers’ documents against an increasingly convoluted set of rules and regulations.

Responding to questions on Twitter, Pope said the new mobile port would have an interface built for smaller screens. “No zooming. My vision is terrible and I wanted the game to feel natural on a phone,” he said.

He added that the game would be available as an update to the 2014 iPad app, and that iOS 11 would be the minimum supported OS. It’s not clear what the requirement will be for Android or how much the game will cost.