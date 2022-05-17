Dying Light studio Techland teases new fantasy RPG led by Witcher talent

Dying Light developer Techland offered a sneak peek at its next project, “a new fantasy epic set in a sprawling open world,” in an update on Tuesday as the Polish studio tries to scale up development for its untitled fantasy role-playing game. The studio also offered a glimpse at who’s developing that new game, a team composed of talent behind CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher games and Cyberpunk 2077.

Similar to recent announcements from Blizzard Entertainment, Funcom, and Crytek, Techland announced a major new project with little to show or say about it. There’s just one piece of concept art, revealing an ancient fantasy setting that looks like a departure from Dying Light.

But Techland is hoping to lure talent to the studio to help develop the open-world action-RPG, in part by revealing who’s already working on it. That list of names includes narrative director Karolina Stachyra, who wrote The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s Bloody Baron questline (among other The Witcher narrative contributions), narrative lead Arkadiusz Borowik (The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings), open world director Bartosz Ochman (Cyberpunk 2077), lead animator Kevin Quaid (Horizon Zero Dawn), lead game designer David McClure (Deathloop), and creative director Mario Maltezos (Mad Max, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time).

In a statement released alongside the concept art and recruitment notice, Techland CEO Paweł Marchewka said of the project, “Our ambition is to introduce a brand new IP that is vastly different from what we have been doing for the past several years. We want to create a fully next-gen experience. A new fantasy epic set in a sprawling open world, fueled by the skills and experience we have gained as a team over the years, infused with new ideas, passion, and creativity. While we cannot share more details about this project now, we’re all truly invested in it and looking forward to showing it to gamers when the time is right.”

Marchewka noted in the same statement that Techland plans to continue to support its latest game, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, “for at least 5 years, with its scope and size matching, if not exceeding, what we have provided our community with during post-launch support for its predecessor.”