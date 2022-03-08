Dying Light gets free PS5 upgrade; Xbox Series X patch coming soon

Dying Light gets free PS5 upgrade; Xbox Series X patch coming soon

by

Techland announced Tuesday that it has pushed out a patch for the original Dying Light that will enhance the 2015 game on PlayStation 5. A patch bringing the same enhancements to the game on Xbox Series X is on the way later, the studio said.

The patch, available now, introduces three new video modes, as well as a 25% increase in (in-world) viewing distance. Players may choose from a performance mode (60 frames per second in full high definition); quality mode (30 fps at 4K resolution), or a balanced mode aiming for 60 fps in Quad High Definition.

The update also offers enhancements for PlayStation 4 Pro owners; it improves Dying Light’s 30 fps cap and brings a new networking solution to the game.

Dying Light originally launched Jan. 27, 2015 on PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One. A re-release bundling the game with all of its DLC launched for those three platforms in May, and on Nintendo Switch in October. A sequel, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, launched Feb. 4 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X, and is planned for Nintendo Switch sometime before the end of June.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.