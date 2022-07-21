Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves trailer looks like a celeb-filled LARP

The resurgence of D&D in pop culture continues with an upcoming live-action film set in the fantasy universe. A new trailer for the movie — which has the slightly unwieldy name of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves — kicked off San Diego Comic-Con, showing off a film that seems to jump between serious fantasy epic and lighthearted action comedy.

Here’s the setup: “A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people.” In addition to the trailer, we also got a glimpse at a poster for the film, which, perhaps unsurprisingly, goes all-in on the “dragons” part of Dungeons & Dragons.

If nothing else, the movie boasts an impressive cast, including the likes of Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Regé-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, and Hugh Grant. And it follows a slightly popular D&D-centric series in Stranger Things, which just wrapped up its fourth season.

Honor Among Thieves is expected to hit theaters on March 3rd, 2023.