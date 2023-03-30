Dungeons and Dragons: all of the new D&D movie toys and games

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves hits theaters on March 31, and it’s bringing along a fresh lineup of toys and other collectibles, ranging from Funko Pops of characters from the movie, to monster plushies. In time with the movie’s release, Steam is even having a PC game sale on a wide range of classic Dungeons & Dragons titles until April 3.

You can find a whole series of Funko Pop figurines adorably modeled after the characters from the movie, six in total, with a bonus Red Dragon Jumbo Pop figurine available exclusively at Walmart (it’s sold out for now). Each figurine is priced at $12.99, and you can find them at GameStop and Amazon.

Dungeons & Dragons Funko Pops

Dungeons & Dragons plushies

Frankly, I’ve never wanted to cuddle with a Gelatinous Cube, but KidRobot’s lineup of absolutely adorable plush D&D monsters might change my mind. Some of the other cute creatures you can bring home include the Displacer Beast, Mimic, Gryphon, and more.

D&D Plush Mimic Prices taken at time of publishing. Plush Monstrosity (luminescent), Neutral

Dungeons & Dragons figures

Hasbro recently announced a robust lineup of Golden Archive action figures that are currently available for pre-order, including Xanathar the Beholder ($49.99), a Displacer Beast ($39.99), and a Brown Owlbear ($44.99). You’ll also find some new $13.99 Dicelings available to pre-order, like an Owlbear and Mimic. What’s a Diceling? Well, it’s an oversized d20 that opens up into a monster, or an undersized monster that folds up into a d20, depending on how you look at it.

KidRobot also features a blind box set of 24 vinyl figurines for $14.99 each, which include several other dungeon-dwelling dudes like the Beholder, Mind-Flayer and others. You also have the option of purchasing 24 blind boxes for $374.99, but just note that this doesn’t guarantee you won’t get doubles of some figures.

If you’re looking for some sweet toys inspired by the new movie, Hasbro already has $24.99 6-inch action figures available for Simon, Edgin, Forge, and Holga which all come packaged with their own accessories and movie-accurate costumes.

Dungeons & Dragons video game deals

Of course, if toys aren’t your thing, but you’d like to experience some classic Dungeons & Dragons adventures for PC, Steam is currently hosting a sale on nearly every game from the classic fantasy setting, letting you save up to 75% until April 3.

Image: Steam

Some of the standout titles in this sale include the enhanced editions for Planescape: Torment, Neverwinter Nights, Icewind Dale, and Baldur’s Gate, which are all available for $5.99 each instead of their usual $19.99.

If you’re in the mood for a old-school experience, you can also find classic, DOS-based entries from the D&D franchise like Spelljammer: Pirates of Realmspace, and the Dark Sun series