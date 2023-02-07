Drop’s latest Lord of the Rings keyboard wants us to give Mordor a chance

Drop is back with a third Lord of the Rings-themed keyboard. But unlike its first two, which drew their language and iconography from the good guy Elves and Dwarves, the third is all about celebrating darkness. The keyboard pairs the Black Speech keycap set — a black-on-grey twist on the Elven set that evokes the language of Mordor (which I will not utter here) — with a special version of Drop’s ENTR keyboard. It’s available to preorder now, with shipping expected mid-April.

Tolkien’s Black Speech didn’t have a written form, and the one example in the Lord of the Rings — the inscription on the One Ring, found here on the space bar — used an Elven script. The Black Speech keycaps use the same Tengwar lettering and Sindarin modifiers as the Elven set, with a sinister new font. They’re joined by illustrations of the Eye of Sauron, Shards of Narsil, a Nazgul, and the One Ring.

The keyboard has a couple of other special touches. First is the Eye of Sauron illustration by artist Olivia Shetler (aka Oshetart) above the arrow keys. Second is that the keyboard uses Drop’s Holy Panda X switches rather than the Gateron Yellow or Halo True switches that are typically found on ENTR keyboards. The Black Speech keyboard isn’t hot-swappable, so you won’t be replacing its switches without getting out a soldering iron.