Dress your dog or cat in these Persona 5 Royal pet accessories

Pets already steal our hearts. And with these new Persona 5 Royal collars, leashes, and tags your pets can now rep your favorite heart-stealing Phantom Thieves. Just don’t try to put a leash on Morgana — he wouldn’t like that.

The collaboration between Pawsonify and Persona 5 Royal includes breakaway collars for cats and dogs, a series of tags, as well as a 4- foot and 6-foot leash. These collars and leashes feature cool black and red splash art of the thieves that typically appears in-game after a successful battle.

Fans of the crime-fighting high schoolers can also pick tags that show off each early members’ masks. There’s Joker’s masquerade mask, Ann Takamaki/Panther’s cat mask, Ryuji Sakamoto/Skull’s skull mask, and Yusuke Kitagawa/Fox’s fox mask. The final tag shows off the Phantom Thieves’ logo — the top hat with a flaming-eyed mask below it. Any of these can be engraved for free.



Though this is Pawsonify’s first video game collection, the brand is no stranger to collaborations. Past ones include Naruto: Shippuden, Inuyasha, Promare, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. They also have a very cute D20 pet tag (as in, a 20-sided tabletop die) in a few colors.