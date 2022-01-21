Dreams to be used in a feature film for the first time

There’s no dearth of creative projects to come from Media Molecule’s Dreams. The all-in-one game creation software has allowed developers to build everything from a children’s puppet show to shockingly realistic renders of delicious breakfasts. However, now even those feats seem to have been one-upped. A forthcoming movie from Sony Pictures Classics called A Winter’s Journey will use Dreams to create its world.

A Winter’s Journey is set in Bavaria (the southeast part of now Germany) in 1812. The film will tell the story of a poet who takes a perilous journey across mountains, ice, and snow. This tundra-ridden world, it turns out, will be built in Dreams. According to a release, the film “seamlessly blends live action with CG and painted animation.”

The movie is being created by the London-based studio, Oiffy, and BreakThru Films (Netflix’s Reversing Roe). It is being directed by Alex Helfrecht, who worked as a producer on The White King. Hugh Welchman, who directed Loving Vincent, will serve as a producer on A Winter’s Journey. Loving Vincent presented a visually stunning look into the life of the Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh, inspired by the artist’s artistic style. Audiences will have to wait to see just how this team tackles using Dreams in its next big project.