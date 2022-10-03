Dream face clip reveal: watch it here

Dream, the popular Minecraft YouTuber known for using an avatar of a white mask with a simple smiley face on it, finally revealed his face during a stream Sunday night. The single clip alone has been viewed over 16 million times on his channel alone since it was uploaded last night.

Dream is one of the most popular names on the internet, with over 30 million subscribers on YouTube. He is known for creating whimsical Minecraft content as part of the Dream SMP server, where he and other creators play survival Minecraft and role-play scenarios with loose narratives.

The creator explained why he finally revealed his face after so spending so much time anonymous. According to him, it’s because he wants to meet friends, like the streamer George, and to get out into the world.

“My goal was to start just, doing things, get out, meet creators, say hi to my friends finally. Just, get out in the world,” Dream said on the video. “Be an actual creator. Be a person.”

Dream said he probably won’t use a face cam in future content but he will be doing real-life content. The reveal comes after a long hype train where friends of the YouTuber posted video recordings of them reacting to seeing his face for the first time in video chat.

Prior to Sunday’s reveal, only a select number of friends, like his roommate Sapnap, had seen his face. Known colloquially as a “faceless YouTuber,” Dream falls under a kind of a creator who protects their anonymity by never showing their actual face. While not revealing his face help protected his privacy, it also fueled fan speculation and intensified further obsession with the streamer.

In the video, Dream touched on how fans wanting to reveal his face could be a bit overbearing. “The people trying to leak my face, trying to figure out what I look like,” he said. “There’s too much.”