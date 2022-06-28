Dragon Quest 11 prequel Dragon Quest Treasures Switch release date announced

Square Enix will give Dragon Quest fans a taste of something both familiar and fresh this fall with the release of Dragon Quest Treasures for Nintendo Switch. The game, launching Dec. 9, is a spinoff of mainline adventure Dragon Quest 11: Echoes of an Elusive Age and stars the sibling thieves of that game, Erik and Mia, on a new adventure.

Dragon Quest Treasures sends a younger Erik and Mia to the realm of Draconia, where they’ll team up with familiar Dragon Quest monsters on a search for treasure. Aided by their flying companions Purrsula and Porcus, Erik and Mia will hunt down treasure, earn their spoils, upgrade their home base, and search for even greater treasure. Rinse, repeat, and profit!

Square Enix announced Dragon Quest Treasures last year, alongside a handful of other new projects set in the franchise. The DQ team also has a new entry in the core series in development (Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate) and an “HD-2D” remake of Dragon Quest 3.