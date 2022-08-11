Dragon Ball Z sub is available on Crunchyroll now

The version of Dragon Ball Z subbed in the original Japanese is now available on Crunchyroll in all English-speaking regions, except the U.K., Ireland, and Nordics. Earlier this year, Crunchyroll added the dubbed versions of Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, and Dragon Ball GT.

Dragon Ball Z is the sequel series to the original Dragon Ball anime. It adapts the back half of the manga series, following protagonist Goku in his adult life. The OG Dragon Ball anime premiered in 1986, with Dragon Ball Z following in 1989. It ran for 291 episodes and wrapped up in 1995.

There have been two sequel series since then: the aforementioned Dragon Ball GT, which premiered in 1996, and 2015’s Dragon Ball Super, which is already streaming on Crunchyroll. The franchise is one of the most iconic anime series and certainly one very familiar to the audience in the United States. In fact, a Goku balloon premiered at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2018, and has appeared in every parade since then.

A new Dragon Ball movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, is set to hit U.S. theaters next week on Aug. 19.