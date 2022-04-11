DoorDash adds a cheaper DashPass plan for students

is courting students with a . The DashPass for Students plan costs $5 per month, which is half the cost of the regular . The annual student plan costs $48. There’s a free 30-day trial as well. All undergraduate and graduate students at accredited US colleges and universities are eligible to sign up.

Those who do will get benefits such as no delivery fees on food and grocery orders above the minimum spend, reduced service fees, five percent credit on eligible pickup orders and exclusive promotions and menu items. For a limited time, DashPass members can order Buffalo Wild Wings’ new Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nacho Wings.

DoorDash that suggests 70 percent of US college students order from a food delivery app each week. They do so four times per week on average. Around 27 percent spend more than $100 per week on food delivery, and nearly three quarters say they’re more likely to place orders while studying for finals or midterms. Signing up for could help them save on delivery and service fees — as long as their preferred restaurants are served by DoorDash.

The regular DashPass has more than 10 million members. DoorDash is likely hoping that students who sign up for the cheaper plan will move on to the regular subscription after they graduate.