Does Seth Rogen’s Donkey Kong also smoke weed?

It’s always important to remember where you came from, which is why I suppose the second trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie emphasizes both Brooklyn (where Italians come from) and Donkey Kong — where Mario made his first video game appearance. Like most of the characters in the film, the king of swing has gotten redesigned for his big-screen debut, and while it’s certainly faithful — he is, in fact, a gorilla in a necktie — it’s also the first time DK has been redesigned since Donkey Kong Country.

According to Miyamoto himself, the new design is meant to give DK a “comical personality,” ostensibly to match famous funnyman Seth Rogan’s vocal stylings. This simple fact is the tiny domino that tips over to create a cascade of thoughts in my mind, resulting in the single biggest mystery presented by the new Mario movie trailer: Does this new Donkey Kong smoke weed?

Follow my breadcrumbs:

He’s played by Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen famously smokes weed

Seth Rogen also loves playing characters that smoke weed

Seth Rogen even sells weed

Also, this guy smokes weed:

Tell me he doesn’t.

My theory? The new Donkey Kong does not smoke weed. Yet.

Got to leave something for the sequel, you know?