Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer is finally here

Doctor Strange’s latest adventure might have involved a botched spell for Spider-Man, but Marvel’s favorite wizard has even bigger problems in the first trailer for his new movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The trailer welcomes back some of the first movie’s cast including Benedict Cumberbatch as Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo, as well as newcomers like Wanda Maximoff’s Scarlet Witch and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez.

The trailer starts with Strange examining everything that’s gone wrong since the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home — which it seems like he didn’t clean up as well as he expected. Strange’s universe, and that of the MCU, is on the verge of a multiversal catastrophe and it’s up to him to stop it. Of course, a few people are standing in his way, including Mordo, some creatures from other dimensions, and a seemingly evil version of Stephen himself. The good news is, The Sorcerer Supreme will have some help from Wong and Wanda Maximoff who shows up in this trailer as well.

In case you forgot what happened to Wanda between Avengers: Endgame and right now, here’s a brief refresher — mostly in the form of spoilers for the Disney Plus series WandaVision. Wanda broken Vision’s body out of SWORD headquarters and transported it to Westview, New Jersey where she used her powerful magic to create the illusion of a perfect sitcom town, including mind controlling the town’s real residents to help enact her fantasy. Eventually Wanda meets a witch named Agatha Harkness who tries to steal her powers, encounters an all-white version of the Vision, and finally sets the town free before going into hiding. Which is probably roughly where Strange finds her in this trailer.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is directed by Sam Raimi. The first trailer was revealed as the second post-credits scene for Spider-Man: No Way Home. The movie is set to be released on May 6, 2022.