Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ first trailer has a multiverse, madness

Marvel’s journey into the multiverse is barreling forward with the first trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a sequel to 2016’s Doctor Strange and what promises to be the MCU’s biggest foray yet into the alternate worlds and timelines that installments like Loki and Spider-Man: No Way Home have begun to explore.

It seems that Multiverse of Madness will be picking up on a breathtaking number of extant story threads in the MCU. It’s a follow-up to Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) most recent appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, where he helped Peter Parker do some mild tampering with the fabric of reality. It’ll pick up on the revelations around Wanda Maximoff / The Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) from WandaVision. Baron Mordo’s quest to cut down on the number of sorcerers meddling with magic from Doctor Strange’s post-credit sequence is back in play, as is what appears to be a darker version of Strange himself that previously appeared in the animated What If…? on Disney Plus.

There’s tons of MCU tie ins here

That’s all in addition to everything new in the trailer, including more of the mind-bending landscapes that made the original Doctor Strange so visually arresting and characters like America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) and a giant eyeball monster.

The trailer originally was released as the final post-credit scene for Spider-Man: No Way Home earlier in December, but Marvel has now put it online for everyone to see (pro-tip: this now also means that you don’t have to stick around for the entire credits if you see No Way Home over the next few weeks.)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to hit theaters on May 6.