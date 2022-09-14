DJI’s Osmo Action 3 brings stabilized 4k/120fps recording and a penchant for portrait

The DJI Osmo Action 3 can be used in temperatures below 0 degrees. | Image: DJI

DJI has announced the Osmo Action 3, the latest addition to its family of compact action cameras. This new offering from the world’s leading drone manufacturer features a complete redesign, sporting two touchscreens and a focus on portrait-mode shooting.

The Osmo Action 3 bears very little resemblance to its predecessor, the DJI Action 2, which featured a modular design supported by a suite of magnetic accessories. Instead, this latest offering from DJI sports a look that more closely resembles the first model in the series, the original DJI Osmo Action.

The camera packs a 1/1.7-inch imaging system capable of shooting in 4K resolution at 120fps with a wide 155-degree field of view. It packs DJI’s RockSteady 3.0 image stabilization that…

Continue reading…