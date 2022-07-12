DJI’s Mini 2 bundle with extra batteries is 20 percent off for Prime Day

If drone photography is something you’ve always wanted to try, one of Amazon’s Prime Day deals may be your ticket into the hobby. The retailer has discounted the DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo to $479, down from $599. The bundle comes with almost everything you need to get the most out of DJI’s entry-level drone, including two spare batteries, a charging hub and a carrying case for the aircraft. At $479, you’re effectively paying $60 more than it would cost to buy the standard $419 Mini 2 kit on its own.
While The Hamden Journal hasn’t had a chance to review the Mini 2, it’s widely considered one of the best beginner drones you can buy. With DJI’s OcuSync 2.0 transmission system and a 2,250mAh battery, the Mini 2 features a range of up to 10 kilometers and a flight time of 31 minutes in ideal conditions. It can also capture smooth 4K video at 30 frames per second, thanks to a 12-megapixel sensor. Best of all, the entire drone weighs just under 250 grams, meaning you don’t have to register it with the Federal Aviation Administration – though you’re still obligated to fly it safely.
The one feature you won’t find on the Mini 2 is obstacle avoidance, but that’s something you should expect with a drone in the $450 price range. You must spend significantly more on an aircraft like the DJI Mini 3 Pro to find that functionality. At that point, you’re looking at a more premium drone.
