DJI unviels its new O3 Air FPV camera module

DJI has introduced the O3 Air Unit, its latest combined first-person view camera and transmission system for drone pilots looking to explore FPV racing and experiences.

The O3 Air Unit uses a 1/1.7-inch sensor to capture video at 4K/60 fps. A 155° field-of-view is available, but only when the aspect ratio is set to 4:3 and recording quality is reduced to 2.7K at 50/60fps or 1080p at 50fps/60fps. Footage can be stabilized with DJI’s RockSteady technology and shot in D-Cinelike, DJI’s unique video color profile that preserves shadows, highlights, and mid-tones for post-production.

The O3 Air Unit costs $229 and includes the Camera Module, Transmission Module, Antenna, and 3-in-1 cable. Image: DJI

The unit’s 2T2R omnidirectional antennas are capable of delivering a 1080p/100 fps H.265 live video transmission from up to 10 km (6.2 miles) away at a maximum bitrate of 50 Mbps. The best available signal frequencies are automatically selected alongside anti-interference technologies when the unit detects a crowded signal environment, keeping latency as low as 30 ms, according to DJI. The O3 Air Unit also supports Canvas mode which enables pilots to customize their on-screen display with elements like warnings, timers, and signal quality.

The O3 Air Unit is compatible with the wireless DJI FPV Goggles 2 headset, which is now available to buy as a standalone product following its debut in the DJI Avata Pro-View Combo. DJI Goggles 2 feature a 1080p Micro-OLED display with a refresh rate of 100Hz and built-in diopters that can be adjusted from +2.0 to -8.0, allowing drone pilots to fly without correctional glasses getting in the way.

The DJI FPV Goggles 2 headset is now available to buy as a standalone product for $649. Image: DJI

If you like to spectate flights then you can connect the Goggles 2 to the DJI Fly app as a secondary transmission screen to watch another pilot’s real-time live feed. The headset weighs 10.2 ounces and supports up to 110 minutes of flight when fully charged. The DJI Goggles 2 is also compatible with the DJI O3 Air Unit, DJI Avata, and DJI FPV Remote Controller 2.