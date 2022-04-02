DJI Mini 3 Pro leak shows obstacle avoidance sensors and a slightly bigger battery

The rumored DJI Mini 3 Pro may come with some substantial upgrades over its non-Pro predecessor, including obstacle avoidance sensors and a larger battery, as indicated by leaked images and a video of the new drone (via TechRadar).

Self-described DJI investigator Jasper Ellens posted the leaked pictures and video to Twitter. There are two large sensors on the front of the device to help avoid obstacles, as well as two downward-facing sensors to prevent ground collisions. If true, this is a welcome addition to the beginner-friendly drone series — the DJI Mini 2 only has ground detection sensors.

This is the new #DJI #Mini3Pro. It has a bigger 2453 mAh battery. Improved 3-axis gimbal and camera E24 F1.7. Huge front and ground sensors and … new backwards sensors. Weight: 249g. Time to sell your Mini 2. I expect a announcement in a few weeks. pic.twitter.com/CvW9YfmkRg — Jasper Ellens – 27 Leaks (@JasperEllens) April 2, 2022

In terms of its camera, the leak shows a lens with a maximum aperture of f/1.7, which should result in a brighter image and improved low-light performance when compared to the f/2.8 lens on the DJI Mini 2. The camera’s mounted to a redesigned three-axis gimbal that’s placed off to one side, potentially allowing users to shoot vertical videos suitable for posting on social platforms.

The DJI Mini 3 Pro may have a slightly longer flight time, as the leak indicates an upgraded 2,453mAh battery. For comparison, the DJI Mini 2 has a 2,250 mAh battery and a flight time of 31 minutes, so we may see a small improvement with the Mini 3 Pro.

Despite the upgrades, the DJI Mini 3 Pro will still maintain its sub-250 gram weight, letting users fly it without having to register it with the Federal Aviation Administration. It’s unclear whether the DJI Mini 3 Pro will drop its entry-level price tag for something a bit more expensive to go along with its new “Pro” label and features, or if DJI plans to release a non-Pro model as well.

A lot of questions still remain about the rumored drone — like its frame rate or Ocusync 3.0 support — but we may not have to wait much longer to find out. Ellens predicts DJI may announce the drone in the next few weeks.