Disney’s Percy Jackson show casts Grover Underwood and Annabeth Chase

The main trio of Percy Jackson and the Olympians has officially been cast for the upcoming Disney Plus show. Aryan Simhadri (Disney’s Spin) and Leah Sava Jeffries (Empire) will join the show as Grover Underwood and Annabeth Chase, respectively. Previously Walker Scobell (The Adam Project) was cast in the lead role of Percy Jackson.

The show is based on the best-selling middle grade series, which takes palce in a world where Greek gods, heroes, and monsters are real. The children of Greek gods attend a summer camp known as Camp Half-Blood, where they train and hone their abilities.

Simadri plays Grover, Percy’s best friend who is secretly a satyr, a half-man half-goat creature from Greek mythology. Meanwhile, Jaffries will portray Annabeth, a brilliant strategist and a daughter of Athena. In the movie version, the characters were portrayed by Brandon T. Jackson and Alexandra Daddario.

Unlike the movie, the show will keep the characters closer to their book ages. Author Rick Riordan has openly shared grievances with the previous adaptation, particularly when it came to aging up the characters. He is heavily involved with the show, however, and most recently welcomed the two new cast members on his blog, highly praising both actors (and sharing a picture of him and the three leads).

Image: Disney

Filming for Percy Jackson and the Olympians begins this summer in Vancouver.