The Hamden Journal

Disney’s new Lightyear trailer outshines Chris Evans with robot cat

Disney’s new Lightyear trailer outshines Chris Evans with robot cat

In the new trailer for Pixar’s upcoming Buzz Lightyear origin story, the real star is a cat robot named Sox (Peter Sohn, the Pixar animator who also voiced Russell in Up). Lightyear is an action-packed science fiction adventure, following Buzz Lightyear — a real man, not a toy, and voiced by Chris Evans — as he embarks on an intergalactic adventure in space, going to infinity … and beyond.

That is all fine and dandy, but it’s still unclear if Buzz Lightyear is a real person in the Toy Story universe who inspired a toy or if Buzz Lightyear is a movie character in the Toy Story universe who inspired a toy or if Buzz Lightyear is just none of those things and this is just Pixar wanting to make a cool, epic sci-fi movie and tie it to a preexisting character. Anyway!

In addition to Chris Evans, Lightyear stars Keke Palmer, Dale Soules, and Taika Waititi as a group of recruits to the space ranger program, as well as Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez, and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

Lightyear hits theaters on June 17.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.