Disney’s Little Mermaid trailer makes a splash at the 2023 Oscars

In the new trailer for the live action Little Mermaid, we finally see more of the undersea world that Ariel wants to leave. And the big question we have is… why? The ocean rules.

The upcoming remake stars Halle Bailey as Ariel. Previous teasers for the live action remake have spotlighted Bailey’s powerhouse vocals in “Part of Your World” and given a rapid-fire glimpse at the movie, but this is the first one to actually reveal more of the movie we know and love — and more of the changes in this new retelling. For one, we actually see Ariel rescue Eric from a shipwreck, which looks way more fiery and intense than the original movie.

Of course, if it ain’t broke don’t fix it — which is why the iconic moment of Ariel triumphantly breaching onto a rock with waves crashing around her is still front and center.

In addition to Bailey as Ariel, the live action Little Mermaid stars Melissa McCarthy as conniving sea witch Ursula, Javier Bardem as overprotective King Triton, and Jonah Hauer-King as the dashing Prince Eric, with Daveed Diggs voicing musical crab Sebastian, Awkwafina voicing zany seagull Scuttle, and Jacob Tremblay voicing Flounder, Ariel’s best fishy friend.

Directed by Rob Marshall (Into the Woods), with new music by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alan Menken, The Little Mermaid hits theaters on May 26.