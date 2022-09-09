Disney’s Ahsoka show casts its Ezra Bridger from Star Wars Rebels

Ahsoka is one of the upcoming Star Wars stories coming to the Disney Plus platform. The series stars Rosario Dawson as Ahoska Tano, the one-time padawan of Anakin Skywalker. It looks like she’ll be joined by an old friend from the animated canon: Ezra Bridger, who will be portrayed by Eman Esfandi, according to reports from Cinelinx and the Hollywood Reporter.

Ahsoka debuted in 2008’s The Clone Wars series, and has become a major part of the current franchise, even appearing in The Mandalorian along with characters like Boba Fett and Luke Skywalker. Ezra Bridger first appeared in 2014 in Star Wars Rebels, and went on a rags to riches journey from orphan to Jedi. Ahsoka and Ezra have a history from Rebels that will continue in Ahsoka.

Eman Esfandi has previously appeared in Red 11, a Robert Rodriguez horror film, King Richard, and an upcoming military drama called The Inspection that is currently showing at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival. Other actors attached to the project are Hayden Christiansen as Anakin Skywalker and Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, as well as Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ivanna Sakhno, and Ray Stevenson.

We don’t know much about Ahsoka, except that it appears that our protagonist is in search of the deadly Chiss Grand Admiral Thrawn, a long-time highlight of the Star Wars extended universe. Chances are we’ll find out more on Saturday’s D23 panel, which will give viewers more insight on upcoming projects from the Star Wars franchise.