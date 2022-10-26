Disney wants to use your viewing history to personalize your park experience

Disney could soon start using your Disney Plus viewing habits to influence your experience at its parks — and vice versa. In an interview at The Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live event, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said the company’s working on a way to tailor both experiences based on how you interact with its physical and digital offerings.

“If you’re on Disney Plus, we should be aware of what happened, what you experienced, what you liked, the last time you visited a park, and vice versa,” Chapek explained. “When you’re in a park, we should know what your viewing habits are on Disney Plus.”

Chapek cites Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean ride as an example, noting that the company could eventually track that you went on the ride at one of its parks and then use that as a way to curate the content you see on Disney Plus. “What you get is special programming tailored to Pirates of the Caribbean that would be unique to people like you that is personalized towards your preferences,” Chapek states.