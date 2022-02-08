Disney+ streamed the Oscar nominations to test live events

dipped its toes into the world of livestreaming for the first time in the US with a broadcast of this year’s Oscar nominations, offering a glimpse of a possible direction for the platform. “We performed a test for livestreaming capabilities on Disney+ in the US with this morning’s Academy Award nominations,” a Disney+ spokesperson told The Hamden Journal in a statement. “We are pleased with the results and will continue to test as part of our ongoing and iterative approach to deliver the best user experiences to consumers.”

The nominations were broadcast on multiple platforms, including , Good Morning America, ABC News Live and the Oscars website. Given Disney+ was not the only option for awards aficionados to watch the nominations, it was a smart way for Disney to test the platform’s livestreaming capacity without placing too much strain on the infrastructure. Notably, Disney owns ABC, the network that broadcasts the Academy Awards ceremony each year.

Disney+ does offer some livestreaming options in other countries, including sports in India and . Of course, Disney has other platforms with livestreaming options in the US, including Hulu + Live TV and ESPN+. So, it’s not impossible to imagine Disney+ streaming live sports, the Oscars ceremony or other events in the future — something that could help it stand out from rivals like Netflix, which has largely steered clear of livestreaming.