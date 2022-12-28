Disney Plus will stream a Stan Lee documentary in 2023

Disney will release a documentary about comic book titan Stan Lee in 2023 as an original title for its Disney Plus streaming service. In a Marvel.com post, the company said the news is being announced today because it would’ve been his 100th birthday (Lee died in 2018 at the age of 95).

Lee famously had cameos in pretty much every Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, some of which are shown in Disney’s announcement trailer. Of course, before the movies, he was known as the person who helped write the stories they were based on; Disney’s post lists him as the co-creator of characters like Spider-Man, Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, Scarlet Witch, Ant-Man, and the Avengers.