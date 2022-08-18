Disney Plus’ She-Hulk has Easter eggs for free Marvel comics and discounts

There’s more to this week’s Disney Plus premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law than just comic book Easter eggs; there’s also free comics. And if the new series is anything like Moon Knight, there’s the promise of many more.

[Ed. note: This post contains a not-particularly-spoilery screenshot of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, if you really want to avoid that kind of thing before watching.]

With this spring’s release of the Moon Knight series on Disney Plus, Marvel Comics and Marvel Studios collaborated on a neat little extra treat for attentive viewers. Every episode featured a QR code somewhere in the show background. And that QR code pointed to a secret page on Marvel.com where a different classic Moon Knight comic would be available to read for free in-browser, no sign-up necessary.

And wouldn’t you know it, but in the first episode of She-Hulk…

Image: Marvel Studios

There’s a QR code right there, on the wall of the bar. And it does indeed link to Marvel.com.

Image: John Buscema/Marvel Comics

For She-Hulk’s inaugural episode, Marvel has made 1980’s The Savage She-Hulk #1 — by Stan Lee, John Buscema, and Chic Stone — available for all to read. The issue is the first appearance Jennifer Walters, including her origin story, and it’s the last new superhero debut that Stan Lee penned as one of the company’s editors, right before he took a backseat from publishing to move across the country and pursue Marvel TV and film opportunities.

Below the comic, users will find a discount code for 90% off one month of Marvel Unlimited for new subscribers. And if She-Hulk follows Moon Knight’s example, Marvel Comics will reveal another new comic every week for as long as She-Hulk is airing. So keep your eyes peeled for those QR codes, and enjoy some classic comics as dessert after your big green entree.