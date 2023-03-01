Disney Plus March 2023 new releases: The Mandalorian, The Bad Batch

Disney Plus launched in 2019 with most of Disney’s back catalog, but the platform still hasn’t reached maximum capacity just yet. In addition to original content, like the new season of The Mandalorian, a host of older movies and shows trickle onto Disney Plus each month.

This month brings the newest season of The Mandalorian, along with the finale of Star Wars: The Bad Batch. And if you opened up Disney Plus this month hoping for a U2 and David Letterman special… well you’re gonna get it! Also, in addition to a new season of Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. premiering at the end of the month, the OG Doogie Howser, M.D. series will hit Disney Plus.

Available March 1

Eureka! (S1, 4 episodes)

Going Fur Gold (S1)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 Premiere Chapter 17

From Disney: The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 211 “Metamorphosis”

From Disney: When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.

Available March 3

Dino Death Match

The Next Mega Tsunami

Available March 8

Africa’s Deadliest (S2, S3, S4, S5)

Chibiverse (S1)

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S1, 5 episodes)

Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2, 4 episodes)

Mpower Premiere All Episodes Streaming

From Disney: “MPower” salutes the Marvel women, onscreen and off, who have brought our iconic heroes to life.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 212 “The Outpost”

Image: Lucasfilm

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Chapter 18

Available March 10

Chang Can Dunk Premiere

From Disney: Chang Can Dunk follows Chang, a 16-year-old, Asian American high school student in the marching band, who bets the school basketball star that he can dunk by Homecoming. The bet leads the 5’ 8” Chang on a quest to find the hops he needs to dunk in order to impress his crush, Kristy, and finally gain the attention and respect of his high school peers. But before he can rise up and truly throw one down, he’ll have to reexamine everything he knows about himself, his friendships and his family.

Available March 14

Disney NHL Big City Greens Classic Livestream

From Disney: The Washington Capitals and New York Rangers are being transported from the Big Apple to Big City in the NHL Big City Greens Classic. The alternate presentation of the Capitals-Rangers game will feature live, real-time volumetric animation of players and teams modeled after characters on the animated comedy Big City Greens. The NHL Big City Greens Classic will be livestreamed on March 14th at 7pm ET on ESPN+, Disney XD, Disney Channel, and Disney+.

Available March 15

Doogie Howser, M.D. (S1, S2, S3, S4)

Engineering Connections (S1, S2)

Firebuds (S1, 4 episodes)

Kiff (S1, 6 episodes)

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts Season 2 Premiere All Episodes Streaming

From Disney: Get personal with Robin Roberts as she returns for another season of intimate conversations with multiple generations of Hollywood’s most inspiring women. Each episode is a profound and insightful discussion that bears witness to incredible journeys of self-actualization. Listen to never-before-heard stories of how these trailblazers learned grace, found fulfillment, conquered certainty and embraced community. Discover their commonalities and learn how their stories and experiences created room for expansion and evolution.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 213 “Pabu”

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Chapter 19

Available March 17

Hippo VS. Croc

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman Premiere

From Disney: U2’s Bono and the Edge make a return to Dublin with Dave Letterman, reflecting on their journey as musicians and friends. The special features never-before-seen footage and interviews detailing their songwriting process and the inspiration behind their greatest hits. Directed by Morgan Neville, this is the story of one of the most remarkable friendships in the history of rock and roll.

Available March 22

How to Win at Everything (S1)

Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (S1, 4 episodes)

Restaurants at the End of the World (S1)

Superstructures: Engineering Marvels (S1)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 214 “Tipping Point”

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Chapter 20

Available March 24

Witness Disaster

Available March 25

Saturdays (S1, 6 episodes)

Secrets of Sulphur Springs (S3)

Available March 29

Crimes Against Nature (S2)

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 4 episodes)

Incredibly Small World (S1)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 215 “The Summit” Episode 216 “Plan 99” – Season 2 Finale

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Chapter 21

Available March 31

Prom Pact

Worst Weather Ever?

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Season 2 Premiere All Episodes Streaming

From Disney: When Lahela’s (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) first love, Walter (Alex Aiono) returns from the World Surf Tour, he’s not the same boyfriend she said good-bye to months before. But she’s not the same girl either. That becomes clear when she meets a bad boy on a dirt bike, Nico (Milo Manheim.) She’s faced with a decision: fight for what she knows is true, or give new love a chance. It’s all complicated by the pressures of being a teenage doctor. Luckily, she has her family, coworkers and best friend Steph (Emma Meisel) to support her along the way.