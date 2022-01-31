Disney Plus jumps into K-drama with Snowdrop starring Blackpink’s Jisoo

Disney is bringing the popular Korean drama Snowdrop, which stars Jung Hae-In (Tune in for Love) and Blackpink’s Jisoo, to its Disney Plus streaming service, the company announced Monday.

Snowdrop is a period drama that follows Eun Yeong-ro (Jisoo), a student at a women’s university in Seoul. Her life suddenly changes when a strange man (Jung Hae-In) arrives at the university covered in blood. The two fall into a forbidden love that puts them both at risk thanks to a dangerous secret that threatens the country.

Snowdrop was written by Yoo Hyun-mi and directed by Jo Hyun-tak, who previously worked together on the series Sky Castle. This is the first K-drama starring role for Jisoo, who’s best known as an international K-pop star as one of the four members of Blackpink.

Over the last 12 months, Korean shows have gone through a massive surge in popularity in North America. From Squid Game to Hellbound, and most recently All of Us Are Dead, Korean shows are some of the most popular in streaming at the moment — primarily on Netflix. Even the Korean reality series Singles Inferno has been a frequent staple of Netflix’s top 10.

Snowdrop will be released on Disney Plus on Feb. 9, when all 16 episodes of the series will drop at once. The series originally premiered in Korea last year and was streamed on Disney Plus in several regions at the time.