Disney Lorcana’s release date announced; here’s how to get it early

Disney Lorcana, the new trading card game already fetching wild auction prices despite the rules not even being released yet, will launch late this summer, with Gen Con attendees and local game stores getting first crack at its products.

IGN reported Tuesday morning that the launch for friendly local game stores will be Aug. 18 in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, followed by a general retail launch on Sept. 1. Those headed to Gen Con in Indianapolis from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6 will be able to buy “select Disney Lorcana products,” IGN said.

The launch will include more than 200 game cards across several products, which include the usual starter decks and booster packs, plus special edition products.



Per IGN, that means Lorcana will kick off with:

Three different Starter decks comprising 60 cards. The decks are Amber and Amethyst; Emerald and Ruby; and Steel and Sapphire. Each deck also has a booster pack of 12 randomized cards, one of which is a foil, and two of which are rare, super rare, or legendary.

A gift set covering four standard booster packs, two oversized foil cards, two foil game cards, and game tokens.

The “Illumineer’s Trove” collectible set, including eight booster packs, two deck boxes, a player’s guide, and a storage box.

Lorcana developer Ravensburger plans to launch four sets per year. This summer’s launch is called The First Chapter.

Disney Lorcana was first revealed at the end of August 2022. At the D23 convention in Anaheim a week later, Ravensburger released images of the first seven cards.